'Vampire Diaries' actress Kayla Ewell gives birth to baby boy

Kayla Ewell, who played Vicki Donovan on "The Vampire Diaries," welcomed her second child, son Jones Douglas, seven weeks early. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The Vampire Diaries actress Kayla Ewell is a mom of two. The 36-year-old actress welcomed her second child, son Jones Douglas, with her husband, Tanner Novlan, on June 6. Advertisement

Ewell shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Novlan holding their baby boy's tiny hand. In the caption, Ewell said Jones was born seven weeks early.

"Hi. Jones Douglas Novlan. 7 weeks early. 3.9 lbs. He couldn't wait to join us. Jones came 6/6/22," the actress wrote.

"We're still processing all of this but he & I are both healthy and we couldn't be more excited to have him here with us," she added.

Actresses Daniella Monet, Ashley Greene and Jamie Lynn Sigler were among those to congratulate Ewell in the comments.

"Congratuations!!! glad to hear you're all health and safe," Greene wrote.

"So glad you are both well and congrats mama!!" Sigler said.

Ewell and Novlan married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Poppy Marie, in July 2019. The couple announced in February that they were expecting a baby boy.

Ewell played Vicki Donovan on The Vampire Diaries and also portrayed Caitlin Ramirez on The Bold and the Beautiful.