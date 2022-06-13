Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 13, 2022

Famous birthdays for June 13: Ally Sheedy, Stellan Skarsgard

By United Press International
1/4
Famous birthdays for June 13: Ally Sheedy, Stellan Skarsgard
Ally Sheedy arrives for the "Trevor Live" gala at Capitale in New York on June 27, 2011. The actor turns 60 on June 13. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- U.S. Army Gen. Winfield Scott in 1786

-- Irish poet/dramatist William Butler Yeats in 1865

-- British actor Basil Rathbone in 1892

-- British author Dorothy L. Sayers in 1893

-- Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, in 1897

-- Mexican composer Carlos Chavez in 1899

-- Radio-TV host Ralph Edwards in 1913

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Don Budge in 1915

-- Nobel economics laureate John Forbes Nash in 1928

-- Moroccan-born artist Jeanne-Claude in 1935

-- Bulgarian-born artist Christo, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, in 1935

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

-- Actor Malcolm McDowell in 1943 (age 79)

-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Stellan Skarsgard in 1951 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Richard Thomas in 1951 (age 71)

-- Comedian Tim Allen in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Ally Sheedy in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Rivers Cuomo in 1970 (age 52)

-- TV personality Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Chris Evans in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor/fashion designer Ashley Olsen in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor/fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Kat Dennings in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 1990 (age 32)

-- Singer Jessie Reyez in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

