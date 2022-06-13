Famous birthdays for June 13: Ally Sheedy, Stellan Skarsgard

June 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
June 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
-- U.S. Army Gen. Winfield Scott in 1786
-- Irish poet/dramatist William Butler Yeats in 1865
-- British actor Basil Rathbone in 1892
-- British author Dorothy L. Sayers in 1893
-- Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals, in 1897
-- Mexican composer Carlos Chavez in 1899
-- Radio-TV host Ralph Edwards in 1913
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Don Budge in 1915
-- Nobel economics laureate John Forbes Nash in 1928
-- Moroccan-born artist Jeanne-Claude in 1935
-- Bulgarian-born artist Christo, born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, in 1935
-- Actor Malcolm McDowell in 1943 (age 79)
-- Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 1944 (age 78)
-- Actor Stellan Skarsgard in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Richard Thomas in 1951 (age 71)
-- Comedian Tim Allen in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor Ally Sheedy in 1962 (age 60)
-- Singer Rivers Cuomo in 1970 (age 52)
-- TV personality Steve-O, born Stephen Glover, in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Chris Evans in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor/fashion designer Ashley Olsen in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor/fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Kat Dennings in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 1990 (age 32)
-- Singer Jessie Reyez in 1991 (age 31)