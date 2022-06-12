Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 12, 2022 / 4:39 PM

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram

By Karen Butler
Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram
Toby Keith said he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer the past six months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote.

"I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith, 60, is known for hit songs like "Beer For My Horses," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Should've Been a Cowboy."

