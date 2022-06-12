Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patti LuPone are early Tony Award winners

1/5

Ariana DeBose is hosting the Tony Awards in New York City. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, stage legend Patti LuPone and the shows MJ, Six and The Lehman Trilogy won Tony Awards honoring excellence in Broadway in New York Sunday night. Ferguson won for Best Featured Role in a Play for Take Me Out and LuPone won Best Featured Role in a Musical for Company. Advertisement

Company also earned Marianne Elliott the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

MJ -- a show about late pop music icon Michael Jackson -- took home the prizes for Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Sound Design of a Musical and Choreography.

The Lehman Trilogy scored the honor for Best Direction of a Play for Sam Mendes, as well as the trophies for Best Lighting Design of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Play, and Six scored the prizes for Best Costume Design of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Advertisement

West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose -- who is also a Hamilton stage alum -- is hosting the gala at Radio City Music Hall.

"I am so proud that the theater is becoming more reflective of the community who adores it, and in doing so, has gained new performers, new creatives, new fans," DeBose said during her monologue.

"It has shown us stories that have broadened our world and opened our hearts and our minds. And while we have not solved all of our problems, I feel like the phrase 'Great White Way' is becoming more of a nickname as opposed to a how-to guide."

The show opened with "This Is Your Round of Applause," a rousing tribute to classic Broadway musicals, including Gypsy, Chicago, Sunday in the Park with George, Hamilton, Evita and Bye Bye Birdie.

Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bernadette Peters are among the presenters confirmed for the event, while the casts of A Strange Loop, Mr. Saturday Night, Company, Girl from the North Country, Paradise Square, MJ, Six will and the 2007 cast of Spring Awakening are set to perform.

Advertisement

Early in the show, Hugh Jackman led the Music Man ensemble in a medley that included "76 Trombones."

Five-time winner Angela Lansbury is to be presented with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.