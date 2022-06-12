Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 12, 2022 / 8:21 PM / Updated at 8:57 PM

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patti LuPone are early Tony Award winners

By Karen Butler
1/5
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patti LuPone are early Tony Award winners
Ariana DeBose is hosting the Tony Awards in New York City. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, stage legend Patti LuPone and the shows MJ, Six and The Lehman Trilogy won Tony Awards honoring excellence in Broadway in New York Sunday night.

Ferguson won for Best Featured Role in a Play for Take Me Out and LuPone won Best Featured Role in a Musical for Company.

Advertisement

Company also earned Marianne Elliott the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

MJ -- a show about late pop music icon Michael Jackson -- took home the prizes for Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Sound Design of a Musical and Choreography.

The Lehman Trilogy scored the honor for Best Direction of a Play for Sam Mendes, as well as the trophies for Best Lighting Design of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Play, and Six scored the prizes for Best Costume Design of a Musical and Best Original Score.

Advertisement

West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose -- who is also a Hamilton stage alum -- is hosting the gala at Radio City Music Hall.

"I am so proud that the theater is becoming more reflective of the community who adores it, and in doing so, has gained new performers, new creatives, new fans," DeBose said during her monologue.

"It has shown us stories that have broadened our world and opened our hearts and our minds. And while we have not solved all of our problems, I feel like the phrase 'Great White Way' is becoming more of a nickname as opposed to a how-to guide."

The show opened with "This Is Your Round of Applause," a rousing tribute to classic Broadway musicals, including Gypsy, Chicago, Sunday in the Park with George, Hamilton, Evita and Bye Bye Birdie.

Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bernadette Peters are among the presenters confirmed for the event, while the casts of A Strange Loop, Mr. Saturday Night, Company, Girl from the North Country, Paradise Square, MJ, Six will and the 2007 cast of Spring Awakening are set to perform.

Advertisement

Early in the show, Hugh Jackman led the Music Man ensemble in a medley that included "76 Trombones."

Five-time winner Angela Lansbury is to be presented with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Read More

'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M 'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2 'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3 Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3

Latest Headlines

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram
June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
June 12 (UPI) -- Dinosaur adventure, "Jurassic World: Dominion," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $143.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
TV // 9 hours ago
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Sunday that "Squid Game" is officially coming back for a second season.
'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3
TV // 11 hours ago
'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Evil" debuts on Paramount+ on Sunday.
Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco
June 12 (UPI) -- Model Adriana Lima turns 41 and actor Dave Franco turns 37, among the famous birthdays for June 12.
Alicia Von Rittberg: 'Becoming Elizabeth' show 'touches so many different nerves'
TV // 18 hours ago
Alicia Von Rittberg: 'Becoming Elizabeth' show 'touches so many different nerves'
LOS ANGELES, June 12 (UPI) -- "Becoming Elizabeth" stars Alicia Von Rittberg and Tom Cullen discuss showing the human side of Elizabeth I on the Starz drama.
Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding
June 11 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has confirmed on social media that she married longtime beau, Sam Asghari, this week, sharing video and photos from her happy day.
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
TV // 1 day ago
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
June 11 (UPI) -- HBO has confirmed there will be no Season 3 of "Made For Love" on the cable network.
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
Music // 1 day ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
June 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Famous birthdays for June 11: Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 11: Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie
June 11 (UPI) -- Actor Joshua Jackson turns 44 and actor Hugh Laurie turns 63, among the famous birthdays for June 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram
Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram
'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3
'Evil' stars: David's ordination, Kristen kiss pave way for thrilling S3
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
'Squid Game' officially green-lit for Season 2
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share photo from daughter Lilibet's 1st birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share photo from daughter Lilibet's 1st birthday
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
'Jurassic World: Dominion' tops North American box office with $143.4M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement