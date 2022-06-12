Famous birthdays for June 12: Adriana Lima, Dave Franco

Adriana Lima arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. The model turns 41 on June 12. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806

-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890

-- Artist/writer Djuna Barnes in 1892

-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915

-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920

-- Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924

-- Singer Vic Damone in 1928

-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929

File Photo by Ronald Wilfred Jansen/Shutterstock

-- Actor/singer Jim Nabors in 1930

-- Author Rona Jaffe in 1931

-- Jazz musician Chick Corea in 1941

-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Musician John Linnell in 1959 (age 63)

-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 63)

-- Pop singer Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 43)

Advertisement

-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 41)

-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 37)