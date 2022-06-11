Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 11, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding

By Karen Butler
1/3
Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding
Britney Spears is sharing photos and video from her wedding to Sam Asghari this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has confirmed on social media that she married longtime beau, Sam Asghari, this week, sharing video and photos from her happy day.
Advertisement
Advertisement

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram Friday.

"I had a panic attack and then got it together ... the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!!" she added. "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock!!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came !!! I was speechless ... I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton ... Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress ... I felt so beautiful."

The post had more than 2 million "likes" as of Saturday morning.

Another post, captioned, "Fairytales are real," earned 9 million "likes." It features a video of the bride and groom preparing for the ceremony, exchanging vows and celebrating with friends.

Advertisement

Spears can also be seen riding in a horse-drawn carriage.

The couple got engaged in September after about five years of dating.

In November, a judge ended Spears' lengthy legal battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, over his 13-year conservatorship of her business and personal affairs.

In May, Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, delivered the sad news that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.
Advertisement

Read More

Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week Reports: Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari Astronauts Ed, Danielle leery of space tourism in 'All Mankind' S3 Jesse James Keitel: 'Queer As Folk' is about community, not tragedy

Latest Headlines

HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
TV // 53 minutes ago
HBO cancels 'Made For Love' after two seasons
June 11 (UPI) -- HBO has confirmed there will be no Season 3 of "Made For Love" on the cable network.
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
Music // 1 hour ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
June 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Famous birthdays for June 11: Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 11: Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie
June 11 (UPI) -- Actor Joshua Jackson turns 44 and actor Hugh Laurie turns 63, among the famous birthdays for June 11.
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Music // 18 hours ago
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
June 10 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram on Friday in which he revealed he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing facial paralysis.
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
TV // 20 hours ago
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
June 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced Leah Remini would join "So You Think You Can Dance" as a judge. Her first episode is Wednesday, following the departure of Matthew Morrison.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
TV // 21 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Network announced returning and new cast members for "Yellowstone" Season 5 on Friday. Season 5 premieres Nov. 14.
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
Music // 21 hours ago
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
June 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group The Boyz shared a teaser for "Sweet," its upcoming single for "Universe Music."
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
June 10 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will star with Charlize Theron in the Netflix film "The Old Guard 2."
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 23 hours ago
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
June 10 (UPI) -- FKA twigs performed her new single "Killer" and the songs "Home with You" and "Cellophane" at an intimate show for NPR.
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
TV // 23 hours ago
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
June 10 (UPI) -- "Schmigadoon!," a musical comedy series starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie
'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie
Rebel Wilson posts a picture with her girlfriend: 'Love is love'
Rebel Wilson posts a picture with her girlfriend: 'Love is love'
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement