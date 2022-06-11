Britney Spears shares photos, video from wedding

June 11 (UPI) -- Britney Spears has confirmed on social media that she married longtime beau, Sam Asghari, this week, sharing video and photos from her happy day.

"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram Friday.

"I had a panic attack and then got it together ... the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!!" she added. "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock!!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came !!! I was speechless ... I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton ... Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress ... I felt so beautiful."

The post had more than 2 million "likes" as of Saturday morning.

Another post, captioned, "Fairytales are real," earned 9 million "likes." It features a video of the bride and groom preparing for the ceremony, exchanging vows and celebrating with friends.