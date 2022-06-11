Famous birthdays for June 11: Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie

1/2

Joshua Jackson arrives on the red carpet at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 22. The actor turns 44 on June 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572

-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864

-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880

-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910

File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913

-- Singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920

-- Author William Styron in 1925

-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933

-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 77)

-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 73)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 63)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 53)

Advertisement

-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 36)

--Actor Jimmy O. Yang in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, in 1997 (age 25)