Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 11: Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for June 11: Joshua Jackson, Hugh Laurie
Joshua Jackson arrives on the red carpet at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 22. The actor turns 44 on June 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English playwright/poet Ben Jonson in 1572

-- German composer Richard Strauss in 1864

-- Montana's Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, in 1880

-- Undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau in 1910

File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI

-- Hall of Fame football Coach Vince Lombardi in 1913

-- Singer/pianist Hazel Scott in 1920

-- Author William Styron in 1925

-- Actor Gene Wilder in 1933

-- Scottish auto racer Jackie Stewart in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Adrienne Barbeau in 1945 (age 77)

-- Drummer Frank Beard in 1949 (age 73)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Montana in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Hugh Laurie in 1959 (age 63)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV host Dr. Mahmet Oz, in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Peter Dinklage in 1969 (age 53)

Advertisement

-- Actor Joshua Jackson in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Shia LaBeouf in 1986 (age 36)

--Actor Jimmy O. Yang in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Claire Holt in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper Kodak Black, born Bill Kahan Kapri, in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Ava DuVernay, Lauren Ridloff, Joshua Jackson team up for Starz series

Latest Headlines

Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Music // 12 hours ago
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
June 10 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram on Friday in which he revealed he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing facial paralysis.
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
TV // 14 hours ago
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
June 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced Leah Remini would join "So You Think You Can Dance" as a judge. Her first episode is Wednesday, following the departure of Matthew Morrison.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
TV // 15 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
June 10 (UPI) -- Paramount Network announced returning and new cast members for "Yellowstone" Season 5 on Friday. Season 5 premieres Nov. 14.
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
Music // 16 hours ago
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
June 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group The Boyz shared a teaser for "Sweet," its upcoming single for "Universe Music."
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
Movies // 16 hours ago
Uma Thurman, Henry Golding join Charlize Theron in 'The Old Guard 2'
June 10 (UPI) -- Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will star with Charlize Theron in the Netflix film "The Old Guard 2."
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 17 hours ago
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
June 10 (UPI) -- FKA twigs performed her new single "Killer" and the songs "Home with You" and "Cellophane" at an intimate show for NPR.
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
TV // 17 hours ago
'Schmigadoon!' musical comedy renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+
June 10 (UPI) -- "Schmigadoon!," a musical comedy series starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'The Boys': Amazon renews superhero series for Season 4
TV // 18 hours ago
'The Boys': Amazon renews superhero series for Season 4
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Boys," a superhero series starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, will return for a fourth season on Prime Video.
Joseph Morgan confirms Klaus will appear in 'Legacies' series finale
TV // 18 hours ago
Joseph Morgan confirms Klaus will appear in 'Legacies' series finale
June 10 (UPI) -- Joseph Morgan will reprise Klaus Mikaelson in the final episode of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" spinoff "Legacies."
Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 10 (UPI) -- The 75th annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rebel Wilson posts a picture with her girlfriend: 'Love is love'
Rebel Wilson posts a picture with her girlfriend: 'Love is love'
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie
'Stranger Things': How the satanic panic of the '80s, '90s created Eddie
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
Leah Remini joins 'So You Think You Can Dance' after Matthew Morrison exit
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
'Yellowstone' Season 5 confirms Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver returns, adds 4 more
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement