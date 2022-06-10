Trending
Entertainment News
June 10, 2022 / 4:00 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Peaky Blinders' S6, Tony Awards

By Sommer Brokaw
Cillian Murphy stars in "Peaky Blinders," which will premiere its sixth and final season on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The sixth and final season of the British crime drama Peaky Blinders will air on Netflix, and the 75th Annual Tony Awards ceremony will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ this weekend.

Among other highlights, Netflix will air Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, to honor the late comedian, AMC will air contemporary western Dark Winds from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and Apple TV will air the third season of the space drama For All Mankind.

Here's a rundown of some of the TV shows that will be released this weekend.

'For All Mankind'-- Apple TV

The drama, which depicts an alternate history of the space race where Russia beat the United States to the moon, will pick up its third season Friday, with astronauts from the United States, Russia and private entrepreneurs attempting to be the first to Mars.

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6--Netflix

The British crime drama with Cillian Murphy, starring as Tommy Shelby, premieres its sixth and final season Friday. Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, Shelby family matriarch, and also known as a Harry Potter icon, died from breast cancer in April 2021. "Her presence and her character's presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy's journey in the season," Murphy told Variety.

'Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute'--Netflix

Friends and family of the late comedian and America's Funniest Home Videos host Saget, 65, will honor him with a "night of laughter and music," on Friday. The special stars Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock and more . Saget died in January, from accidental head trauma, according to his family.

'First Kill'--Netflix

The LGBTQ+ vampire series, centering around two high school students, Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), a vampire, and Calliope (Imani Lewis), a monster hunter, who were both trying to make their first kill, but end up falling for each other, will premiere on Friday.

'Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory'--Netflix

The comic showcase features stand-up comedian and actress Schumer (I Feel Pretty), joking about her experiences with family life and parenting. Ron Funches, and Jaye McBride, among others, will also appear in the show, which will air on Saturday.

'Evil,' Season 3--Paramount+

The third season of the psychological thriller series,starring Katja Herbers as skeptical psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard and Mike Colter as priest-in-training David Acosta, who team up to examine the "origins of evil," will premiere on Sunday.

'Dark Winds'--AMC

The new contemporary western and psychological thriller series, set in the 1970s American Southwest, from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin will premiere Friday. It stars Longmire and Westworld alum Zahn McClarnon.

Tony Awards--CBS, Paramount+

The awards ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air from Radio City Music Hall in New York City at 8 p.m. on CBS on Sunday. Paramount + will stream exclusive content starting at 7 p.m. EDT for a pre-show, which Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host.

