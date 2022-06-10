Tony Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Ariana DeBose will host the Tony Awards on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The 2022 Tony Awards will take place Sunday evening in New York. The 75th annual ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also live stream on Paramount+. Advertisement

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose will host the event, which honors the best in Broadway theater.

Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Bryan Cranston and other stars will present awards.

This year's nominees include A Strange Loop, MJ, Paradise Square, Company, The Lehman Trilogy and Six: The Musical.

How to Watch

The Tony Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also live stream on Paramount+.

Prior to the show, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host the pre-show special "The Tony Awards: Act One," which will focus on awards and special performances. The special begins at 7 p.m. on Paramount+.

Participants

Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar in March for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, will host the awards show.

Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bernadette Peters and other stars will present awards.

The casts of A Strange Loop, Mr. Saturday Night, Company, Music Man, Girl from the North Country, Paradise Square, MJ and Six will perform, along with Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and the 2007 cast of Spring Awakening.

Nominees

A Strange Loop, MJ, Paradise Square, Company, The Lehman Trilogy and Six: The Musical are among the 2022 nominees.

In addition, five-time Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury will be honored with the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.