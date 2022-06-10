Famous birthdays for June 10: Tara Lipinski, Sasha Obama

June 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- French painter Gustave Courbet in 1819
-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895
-- Broadway composer Frederick Loewe in 1901
-- Nobel literature laureate Saul Bellow in 1915
-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921
-- Hollywood icon Judy Garland in 1922
-- Children's author/illustrator Maurice Sendak in 1928
-- Attorney F. Lee Bailey in 1933
-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 60)
-- Model/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 57)
-- Comedian/actor Bill Burr in 1968 (age 54)
-- Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 1971 (age 51)
-- Singer Faith Evans in 1973 (age 49)
-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 48)
-- Choreographer/dancer Benjamin Millepied in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 44)
-- Country singer Lee Brice in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Jonathan Bennett in 1981 (age 41)
-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 40)
-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Tristin Mays in 1990 (age 32)
-- Model/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 30)
-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 21)