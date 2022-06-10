Trending
June 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 10: Tara Lipinski, Sasha Obama

By UPI Staff
Tara Lipinski arrives for the Elton John Aids Foundation's 26th annual Academy Awards Viewing party at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The broadcaster/former Olympian turns 40 on June 10. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- French painter Gustave Courbet in 1819

-- Actor Hattie McDaniel in 1895

-- Broadway composer Frederick Loewe in 1901

-- Nobel literature laureate Saul Bellow in 1915

-- Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in 1921

-- Hollywood icon Judy Garland in 1922

-- Children's author/illustrator Maurice Sendak in 1928

-- Attorney F. Lee Bailey in 1933

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Fouts in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Andrew Stevens in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Carolyn Hennesy in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Model/actor Elizabeth Hurley in 1965 (age 57)

-- Comedian/actor Bill Burr in 1968 (age 54)

-- Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Faith Evans in 1973 (age 49)

-- Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 1974 (age 48)

-- Choreographer/dancer Benjamin Millepied in 1977 (age 45)

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Shane West in 1978 (age 44)

-- Country singer Lee Brice in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Jonathan Bennett in 1981 (age 41)

-- Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski in 1982 (age 40)

-- Swedish Princess Madeleine in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor/artist Leelee Sobieski in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Tristin Mays in 1990 (age 32)

-- Model/actor Kate Upton in 1992 (age 30)

-- Sasha Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama, in 2001 (age 21)

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

