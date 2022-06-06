Shay Mitchell introduces newborn daughter Rome: 'We're so happy you're here'

1/5

June 6 (UPI) -- Shay Mitchell is introducing her newborn daughter to fans. On Sunday, the 35-year-old actress shared a photo and her baby girl's name after recently giving birth to her second child with her partner, Matte Babel. Advertisement

Mitchell posted a photo on Instagram that shows her snuggling her daughter, Rome.

In the caption, Mitchell said she named Rome after her late grandmother, who died in January.

"Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul -- I'm certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy," the star wrote.

"We're so happy you're here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine," she said.

Mitchell and Babel also have a 2-year-old daughter, Atlas Noa.

Mitchell confirmed Rome's birth while attending an event Saturday in Los Angeles, telling People that Atlas is "loving being a big sister."

"She is so excited. She's been incredible. She helps me change diapers and it's good -- she loves it," the actress said.

Mitchell had announced her second pregnancy in February following her grandmother's death.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," she said at the time.

Mitchell is known for playing Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars, which aired on Freeform from 2010 to 2017. She now portrays Stella Cole on the Hulu series Dollface.