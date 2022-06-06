Trending
June 6, 2022 / 11:44 AM

'Drag Race' stars walk red carpet at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Drag Race' stars walk red carpet at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Gottmik, Symone and Kerri Colby, from left to right, attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place June 2 and aired Sunday on MTV. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

Former contestants Gottmik, Symone, Kerri Colby, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté and Kylie Sonique Love attended the awards show, which took place June 2 and aired Sunday on MTV.

Gottmik, who competed in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, wore a strapless zebra-print sequin dress and long sheer gloves.

The drag performer and makeup artist interviewed television personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton on the red carpet. Gottmik impersonated Hilton during Snatch Game in Season 13.

Kornbread, Symone and Colby joined Gottmik for photos. Kornbread wore a leopard-print dress with a short train, while Symone sported a pink gown with feathers. Colby wore a sheer black dress.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted focus on reality television. Bachelor and Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams hosted the awards show, which took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

RuPaul's Drag Race, a reality competition series featuring drag queen contestants, won Best Competition Series at this year's ceremony. Other winners included Kelly Clarkson and Selena Gomez's Selena and Chef series.

Real Housewives stars Bethenny Frankel, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were among the other celebrities who attended the awards show.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards also aired Sunday. Euphoria and Spider-Man: No Way Home were among the big winners.

Moments from 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet

Gottmik interviews Paris Hilton at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

