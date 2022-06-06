'Real Housewives' stars attend MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

1/5

Kyle Richards (L) and Dorit Kemsley attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which took place June 2 and aired Sunday on MTV. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Stars of the Real Housewives franchise walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV TV & Movie Awards: Unscripted. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff attended the awards show, which took place June 2 and aired Sunday on MTV. Advertisement

Richards was joined by her niece, television personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, and her sister Kathy Hilton, who appears as a friend of the Housewives on RHOBH.

Richards and Kemsley wore coordinating black outfits and posed for photos together.

RHOBH alums Teddi Mellencamp and Taylor Armstrong were also present at the event.

In addition, Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge attended the awards show.

Hilton presented the Reality Royalty Award to former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, who was honored for her legacy in reality television.

"Thank you, MTV. Thank you to the audience who invested in a flawed yet always transparent person. I have overshot the mark. All I ever wanted was to make a difference in some way," Frankel said in her acceptance speech.

Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez's Selena and Chef and RuPaul's Drag Race were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which focus on reality television.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place earlier in the evening. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were the big winners of the night.

Moments from 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet