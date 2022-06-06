Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 6, 2022 / 10:52 AM

'Real Housewives' stars attend MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Real Housewives' stars attend MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
Kyle Richards (L) and Dorit Kemsley attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which took place June 2 and aired Sunday on MTV. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Stars of the Real Housewives franchise walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV TV & Movie Awards: Unscripted.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff attended the awards show, which took place June 2 and aired Sunday on MTV.

Advertisement

Richards was joined by her niece, television personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, and her sister Kathy Hilton, who appears as a friend of the Housewives on RHOBH.

Richards and Kemsley wore coordinating black outfits and posed for photos together.

RHOBH alums Teddi Mellencamp and Taylor Armstrong were also present at the event.

In addition, Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge attended the awards show.

Hilton presented the Reality Royalty Award to former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, who was honored for her legacy in reality television.

"Thank you, MTV. Thank you to the audience who invested in a flawed yet always transparent person. I have overshot the mark. All I ever wanted was to make a difference in some way," Frankel said in her acceptance speech.

Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez's Selena and Chef and RuPaul's Drag Race were among the winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which focus on reality television.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place earlier in the evening. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were the big winners of the night.

Moments from 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet

Gottmik interviews Paris Hilton at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted: Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, RuPaul score awards 'Euphoria,' 'Spider-Man' win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Drag Race' stars walk red carpet at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
'Drag Race' stars walk red carpet at MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
June 6 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Gottmik, Symone, Kerri Colby, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté and Kylie Sonique Love attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.
Shay Mitchell introduces newborn daughter Rome: 'We're so happy you're here'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Shay Mitchell introduces newborn daughter Rome: 'We're so happy you're here'
June 6 (UPI) -- "Pretty Little Liars" actress Shay Mitchell shared a photo and her baby girl's name after giving birth to her second child.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Jen Armstrong files for divorce
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Jen Armstrong files for divorce
June 6 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jen Armstrong filed for divorce from Ryne Holliday after previously filing for legal separation.
Reports: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey split up
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey split up
June 6 (UPI) -- "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey broke up after more than a year of dating.
Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards
June 6 (UPI) -- "Ridiculousness" co-host Chanel West Coast attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted after announcing she's expecting her first child with Dom Fenison.
Lionsgate releases wintery teaser for 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Lionsgate releases wintery teaser for 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
June 6 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released a 90-second teaser for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted: Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, RuPaul score awards
TV // 5 hours ago
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted: Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, RuPaul score awards
June 6 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson was declared Best Talk Show Host at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica that aired Sunday.
Famous birthdays for June 6: Ashley Park, Sandra Bernhard
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 6: Ashley Park, Sandra Bernhard
June 6 (UPI) -- Actor Ashley Park turns 31 and actor Sandra Bernhard turns 67, among the famous birthdays for June 6.
'Euphoria,' 'Spider-Man' win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
TV // 15 hours ago
'Euphoria,' 'Spider-Man' win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
June 5 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were the big winners at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica Sunday.
Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such dead at 70
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such dead at 70
June 5 (UPI) -- Rock band Bon Jovi has announced on Twitter that founding member, Alec John Such, has died at the age of 70.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such dead at 70
Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such dead at 70
Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards
'Euphoria,' 'Spider-Man' win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
'Euphoria,' 'Spider-Man' win big at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Reports: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey split up
Reports: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey split up
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement