Entertainment News
June 6, 2022 / 10:02 AM

Reports: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey split up

By Annie Martin
Michael B. Jordan (L) and Lori Harvey broke up after more than a year of dating. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have called it quits on their relationship.

The 35-year-old actor and 25-year-old actress recently broke up after more than a year of dating, according to People.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source said. "They still love each other."

Us Weekly confirmed the split.

Entertainment Tonight said Jordan and Harvey were at "different stages in their lives.

"Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives," a source said. "The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset."

Harvey has since deleted photos of Jordan on her Instagram.

Jordan and Harvey started dating in November 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter in December that he "finally found what love was" after meeting Harvey.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March.

Jordan is known for the films Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. Harvey is a model and the daughter of television personality Steve Harvey.

