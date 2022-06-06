Trending
Entertainment News
June 6, 2022 / 10:25 AM

'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Jen Armstrong files for divorce

By Annie Martin

June 6 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Jen Armstrong is headed for divorce.

Page Six reported that Armstrong filed for divorce from her husband, Ryne Holliday, after previously filing for legal separation.

E! News confirmed that Armstrong amended her petition and filed for divorce. The television personality listed April 6 as the pair's official date of separation.

"Jen and Ryne are focused on their family, and currently are getting along well," Armstrong's rep said.

Armstrong filed for legal separation from Holliday in May. She cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and is seeking legal and physical custody of her three children with Holliday, 10-year-old twins Vince and Vera and 9-year-old son Robert.

Armstrong also requested that the court terminate the right to award spousal support for both parties.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 showed Armstrong and Holliday's martial struggles.

Armstrong joined Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 15 and was made a series regular in Season 16. The Bravo reality series also stars Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Noella Bergener.

