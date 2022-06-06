Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 6: Ashley Park, Sandra Bernhard

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for June 6: Ashley Park, Sandra Bernhard
Ashley Park arrives on the red carpet at The 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 31 on June 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Spanish painter Diego Velazquez in 1599

-- American patriot Nathan Hale in 1755

-- Painter John Trumbull in 1756

-- Russian poet Aleksandr Pushkin in 1799

-- Clothier David T. Abercrombie in 1867

-- German novelist Thomas Mann in 1875

-- Indonesian dictator Achmed Sukarno in 1901

-- Bandleader Jimmie Lunceford in 1902

-- Astronaut David Scott in 1932 (age 90)

UPI File Photo

-- Singer Levi Stubbs in 1936

-- Singer Gary "U.S." Bonds in 1939 (age 83)

-- Olympic gold medal sprinter/protester Tommie Smith in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor David Dukes in 1945

-- Actor Robert Englund in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Harvey Fierstein in 1954 (age 68)

-- Comedian Sandra Bernhard in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Tennis player Bjorn Borg in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Amanda Pays in 1959 (age 63)

-- Metal singer Tom Araya in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Jason Isaacs in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Paul Giamatti in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Ashley Park in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons in 2007 (age 15)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' begins production of Season 3

