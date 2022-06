1/5

From left, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Devery Jacobs star in "Reservation Dogs." Photo courtesy of FX

June 6 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards announced winners in the Documentary, Entertainment, News and Podcast/Radio categories on Monday. The Peabodys will announce more award winners daily this week. Dopesick and Reservation Dogs were Monday's winners in Entertainment. Hulu's Dopesick explores the opioid epidemic. FX's Reservation Dogs is a comedy about Native American teens. Advertisement

Documentaries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America and Mr. Soul won Peabody Awards on Monday. The food documentary High on the Hog streams on Netflix and the Black music doc Mr. Soul aired on PBS.

ABC15 Arizona's Politically Charged won a Peabody Award for its coverage of the arrests of 2020 protestors. Vice's Transnational won a Peabody for its coverage of international trans communities.

The New York Times' 14-minute So They Know We Existed': Palestinians Film War in Gaza won a Peabody. NPR's three part Throughline: 'Afghanistan: The Center of the World' also won a Peabody.

The Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia chooses the Peabody Awards by unanimous vote of a Board of Jurors.