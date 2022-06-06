Chanel West Coast shows off baby bump at MTV Movie & TV Awards

1/3

Chanel West Coast (L) attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted after announcing she's expecting her first child with Dom Fenison. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Ridiculousness co-host Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom. The 33-year-old television personality, born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. Advertisement

Chanel West Coast debuted her baby bump at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which took place June 2 and aired Sunday on MTV.

The television personality showed off her growing belly in a formfitting floral-print mini dress and was all smiles as she posed for photos with Fenison on the red carpet.

"Baby west coasts first red carpet! Lol," she wrote on Instagram.

Chanel West Coast announced her pregnancy in a statement to E! News last week.

"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," the star said.

"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she added.

Chanel West Coast is known for the MTV series Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, which returned for a 26th season in May.