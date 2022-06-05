Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such dead at 70

Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died at the age of 70. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

June 5 (UPI) -- Rock band Bon Jovi has announced on Twitter that founding member, Alec John Such, has died at the age of 70. "We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such," the music group tweeted Sunday. Advertisement

"He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him. He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."

The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

Such played with the band from 1983 to 1994 and appeared with his former fellow musicians when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

"When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to, and I am too happy to have been a part of that vision," Such said at the time.

"These guys are the best. We had so many great times together and we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those guys. Love them to death and always will."

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/ilfTeYyQhR— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) June 5, 2022