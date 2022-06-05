Famous birthdays for June 5: Mark Wahlberg, Brian McKnight

June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- British furniture maker Thomas Chippendale in 1718
-- Scottish economist Adam Smith in 1723
-- Lincoln County, N.M., Sheriff Pat Garrett, who shot Billy the Kid, in 1850
-- Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in 1878
-- Actor William Boyd (Hopalong Cassidy) in 1895
-- Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo in 1898
-- Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca in 1898
-- Author/illustrator Richard Scarry in 1919
-- Actor Robert Lansing in 1928
-- Journalist/commentator Bill Moyers in 1934 (age 88)
-- British novelist Margaret Drabble in 1939 (age 83)
-- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 1941 (age 81)
-- Olympic athlete John Carlos in 1945 (age 77)
-- Welsh author Ken Follett in 1949 (age 73)
-- Financial adviser Suze Orman in 1951 (age 71)
-- Producer Kathleen Kennedy in 1953 (age 69)
-- Entertainer Kenny G in 1956 (age 66)
-- Author Rick Riordan in 1964 (age 58)
-- Singer Brian McKnight in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor/producer Mark Wahlberg in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Chad Allen in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Liza Weil in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Nick Kroll in 1978 (age 44)
-- Musician Pete Wentz in 1979 (age 43)
-- Russian Olympic figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya in 1998 (age 24)