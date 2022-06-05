Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 5, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 5: Mark Wahlberg, Brian McKnight

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for June 5: Mark Wahlberg, Brian McKnight
Mark Wahlberg arrives for the world premiere "Spenser Confidential" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 27, 2020. The actor turns 51 on June 5. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British furniture maker Thomas Chippendale in 1718

-- Scottish economist Adam Smith in 1723

-- Lincoln County, N.M., Sheriff Pat Garrett, who shot Billy the Kid, in 1850

-- Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in 1878

-- Actor William Boyd (Hopalong Cassidy) in 1895

-- Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo in 1898

-- Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca in 1898

-- Author/illustrator Richard Scarry in 1919

-- Actor Robert Lansing in 1928

-- Journalist/commentator Bill Moyers in 1934 (age 88)

-- British novelist Margaret Drabble in 1939 (age 83)

-- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 1941 (age 81)

-- Olympic athlete John Carlos in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Welsh author Ken Follett in 1949 (age 73)

-- Financial adviser Suze Orman in 1951 (age 71)

-- Producer Kathleen Kennedy in 1953 (age 69)

-- Entertainer Kenny G in 1956 (age 66)

-- Author Rick Riordan in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer Brian McKnight in 1969 (age 53)

Advertisement

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor/producer Mark Wahlberg in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Chad Allen in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Liza Weil in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Nick Kroll in 1978 (age 44)

-- Musician Pete Wentz in 1979 (age 43)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

Latest Headlines

Shakira, Gerard Pique confirm split
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Shakira, Gerard Pique confirm split
June 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star Shakira and professional soccer player Gerard Pique announced Saturday they have ended their 12-year romance.
Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'
June 4 (UPI) -- Comedian Sarah Silverman has signed on to co-star in the Netflix film "Maestro."
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 19 hours ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart
June 4 (UPI) -- Pop star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller
June 4 (UPI) -- Actor Bruce Dern turns 86 and actor T.J. Miller turns 41, among the famous birthdays for June 4.
'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake delayed again
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake delayed again
June 3 (UPI) -- Ubisoft's highly anticipated "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" remake has been delayed again.
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
June 3 (UPI) -- Pop singer Mariah Carey is facing a $60 million lawsuit for copyright infringement over the title for her Christmas mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons
TV // 1 day ago
HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons
June 3 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott's "Raised by Wolves" series at HBO Max has been canceled after just two seasons.
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
June 3 (UPI) -- Actor Brad Johnson, known for his role on "Melrose Place," and portrayal of the iconic Marlboro Man in advertising campaigns, has died.
'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties
TV // 1 day ago
'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties
NEW YORK, June 3 (UPI) -- The stars of the Disney Channel sitcom, "The Villains of Valley View," said they loved flipping the script and exploring what might happen if a family of super-powered evildoers went into hiding in a quiet Texas town.
Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June
Music // 1 day ago
Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June
June 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona announced the summer special mini album "Flip That" and shared a trailer for the EP titled "The Journey."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
Shakira, Gerard Pique confirm split
Shakira, Gerard Pique confirm split
Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller
Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller
Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'
Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement