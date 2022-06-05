Famous birthdays for June 5: Mark Wahlberg, Brian McKnight

Mark Wahlberg arrives for the world premiere "Spenser Confidential" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 27, 2020. The actor turns 51 on June 5. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- British furniture maker Thomas Chippendale in 1718

-- Scottish economist Adam Smith in 1723

-- Lincoln County, N.M., Sheriff Pat Garrett, who shot Billy the Kid, in 1850

-- Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa in 1878

-- Actor William Boyd (Hopalong Cassidy) in 1895

-- Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo in 1898

-- Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca in 1898

-- Author/illustrator Richard Scarry in 1919

-- Actor Robert Lansing in 1928

-- Journalist/commentator Bill Moyers in 1934 (age 88)

-- British novelist Margaret Drabble in 1939 (age 83)

-- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 1941 (age 81)

-- Olympic athlete John Carlos in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Welsh author Ken Follett in 1949 (age 73)

-- Financial adviser Suze Orman in 1951 (age 71)

-- Producer Kathleen Kennedy in 1953 (age 69)

-- Entertainer Kenny G in 1956 (age 66)

-- Author Rick Riordan in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer Brian McKnight in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor/producer Mark Wahlberg in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Chad Allen in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Liza Weil in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Nick Kroll in 1978 (age 44)

-- Musician Pete Wentz in 1979 (age 43)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya in 1998 (age 24)