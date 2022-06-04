Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 4, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Shakira, Gerard Pique confirm split

By Karen Butler
1/4
Shakira, Gerard Pique confirm split
Shakira announced that she and her longtime beau, Gerard Pique, have separated. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star Shakira and professional soccer player Gerard Pique announced Saturday they have ended their 12-year romance.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

"We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The former couple, whose home is in Barcelona, are parents to Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The announcement came a day after Shakira celebrated a professional milestone -- 1 billion downloads of her hit song, "Hips Don't Lie" -- on Spotify.

"So humbled. Thank you for all of the love," she wrote.

The post got nearly 500,000 "likes" since it was posted Friday.

Read More

Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro' Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart 'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties Scarlett Estevez proud of the Latinx representation in 'Ultra Violet'

Latest Headlines

Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Sarah Silverman to co-star with Bradley Cooper in Netflix movie 'Maestro'
June 4 (UPI) -- Comedian Sarah Silverman has signed on to co-star in the Netflix film "Maestro."
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 hour ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' tops the U.S. album chart
June 4 (UPI) -- Pop star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller
June 4 (UPI) -- Actor Bruce Dern turns 86 and actor T.J. Miller turns 41, among the famous birthdays for June 4.
'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake delayed again
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake delayed again
June 3 (UPI) -- Ubisoft's highly anticipated "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" remake has been delayed again.
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Music // 11 hours ago
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
June 3 (UPI) -- Pop singer Mariah Carey is facing a $60 million lawsuit for copyright infringement over the title for her Christmas mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons
TV // 11 hours ago
HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons
June 3 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott's "Raised by Wolves" series at HBO Max has been canceled after just two seasons.
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
June 3 (UPI) -- Actor Brad Johnson, known for his role on "Melrose Place," and portrayal of the iconic Marlboro Man in advertising campaigns, has died.
'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties
TV // 20 hours ago
'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties
NEW YORK, June 3 (UPI) -- The stars of the Disney Channel sitcom, "The Villains of Valley View," said they loved flipping the script and exploring what might happen if a family of super-powered evildoers went into hiding in a quiet Texas town.
Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June
Music // 21 hours ago
Loona to release special EP 'Flip That' in June
June 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona announced the summer special mini album "Flip That" and shared a trailer for the EP titled "The Journey."
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
June 3 (UPI) -- "The Real" hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Garcelle Beauvais said goodbye after nine years and eight seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Mariah Carey faces $60M lawsuit over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement