Shakira, Gerard Pique confirm split

Shakira announced that she and her longtime beau, Gerard Pique, have separated. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star Shakira and professional soccer player Gerard Pique announced Saturday they have ended their 12-year romance. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said in a joint statement. Advertisement

"We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The former couple, whose home is in Barcelona, are parents to Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The announcement came a day after Shakira celebrated a professional milestone -- 1 billion downloads of her hit song, "Hips Don't Lie" -- on Spotify.

"So humbled. Thank you for all of the love," she wrote.

The post got nearly 500,000 "likes" since it was posted Friday.