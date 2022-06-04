Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:
-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738
-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907
-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924
-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 94)
-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 86)
-- Singer Freddy Fender in 1937
-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 85)
-- Singer/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 78)
-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 70)
-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 62)
-- Singer Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 61)
-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 51)
-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 42)
-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 37)
-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 31)
-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 1)
