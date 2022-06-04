Trending
June 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 4: Bruce Dern, T.J. Miller

By UPI Staff
Bruce Dern attends the premiere of "Once Upon A Time ... In America" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 22, 2019. The actor turns 86 on June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- George III, king of England during the American Revolutionary War, in 1738

-- Actor Rosalind Russell in 1907

-- Actor Dennis Weaver in 1924

-- Radio/TV host Ruth Westheimer in 1928 (age 94)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Bruce Dern in 1936 (age 86)

-- Singer Freddy Fender in 1937

-- Publisher/commentator Mortimer Zuckerman in 1937 (age 85)

-- Singer/actor Michelle Phillips in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Parker Stevenson in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Bradley Walsh in 1960 (age 62)

-- Singer Eldra "El" DeBarge in 1961 (age 61)

-- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Scott Wolf in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Horatio Sanz in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Noah Wyle in 1971 (age 51)

-- Comedian Russell Brand in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor/filmmaker Angelina Jolie in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Robin Lord Taylor in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Josh McDermitt in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor T.J. Miller in 1981 (age 41)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Rebecca Henderson in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model Bar Refaeli in 1985 (age 37)

-- U.S. Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor/musician Quincy Brown in 1991 (age 31)

-- Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, member of the British royal family, in 2021 (age 1)

