Entertainment News
June 3, 2022 / 7:39 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Physical' Season 2, 'Fire Island'

By Sommer Brokaw
Rose Byrne stars in Season 2 of "Physical," premiering Friday on Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Fire Island, a new LGBTQ romantic comedy about two gay best friends on vacation, will premiere this weekend on Hulu to kick off the first weekend of Pride Month.

Among other highlights this weekend include Season 2 of Physical on Apple TV+ and Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion on the Disney Channel.

Here's a rundown of some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Fire Island' -- Hulu

The romantic comedy about gay best friends, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang) vacationing on Fire Island, a hotspot for queer culture in New York, premieres Friday on Hulu. The pair flirt with two wealthy vacationers, Will (Conrad Ricamora) and Charlie (James Scully). Other co-stars include Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos and Torian Miller.

'Two Summers' -- Netflix

The dramatic thriller series about revelations of a sexual assault at a reunion of a circle of friends, starring An Miller, Marieke Anthoni and Tom Vermeir, premieres Friday on Netflix.

TV

'The Orville' Season 3 --Hulu

The third and final season of the sci-fi show, created by and starring Seth MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer, is out now on Hulu. The show, set 400 years in the future, explores space and aliens.

'Physical' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

Rose Byrne (Mrs. America, Bridesmaids) reprises her role as Sheila Rubin, a wife and mother in the 1980s, who built an aerobic video empire in the first season, only to have her tapes pirated. Having regained possession of the master tapes, she's committed to growing her fitness empire in the second season, out Friday on Apple TV+.

'Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion' -- Disney Channel

Scarlett Estevez (Bunk'd) stars as Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican-American teen, who transforms through a magical mask into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime with her uncle Cruz (J.R. Villarreal), known as the Black Scorpion. The new series premieres Friday on the Disney Channel.

'Floor is Lava' Season 2 -- Netflix

The game show, based on a children's game of the same name, features teams competing in several challenges over a red and bubbly floor. Season 2, out Friday on Netflix, has new obstacles, including a very slippery volcano.

