'Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time' remake delayed again

June 3 (UPI) -- Ubisoft's highly anticipated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has been delayed again.

"The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal," Ubisoft said in a statement to IGN on Friday. "We're proud of the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Montreal will benefit from their learnings as the new team will continue the work to deliver a great remake.

"As a consequence, we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted. If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."

Earlier Friday, retailers like GameStop and Amazon were removing preorder listings for the upcoming remake, causing speculation about whether the game had been canceled entirely.

Ubisoft's statement confirms that the remake is still in development, though it has been even further delayed. The game was announced in 2020 and initially had a January 2021 release date.

Advertisement 17 years ago, the mystery of the Sands of Time were revealed. Happy anniversary to one of our favorite adventures with the Prince of Persia! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/XHfhFFjW7w— Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) October 28, 2020

The release of the title was first delayed to March 18, 2021, before being postponed indefinitely to "deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original." Before the latest delay to 2024, Ubisoft said during its quarterly financial report of 2021 that it expected the game to be out during its 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is expected to land on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC.