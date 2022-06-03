Famous birthdays for June 3: Jodie Whittaker, Jill Biden

1/2

Jodie Whittaker arrives for the 42nd Brit Awards ceremony at The O2 Arena in London on February 8. The actor turns 40 on June 3. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808

-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864

-- British King George V in 1865

-- British actor Maurice Evans in 1901

-- Jazz dancer/singer Josephine Baker in 1906

-- Actor Paulette Goddard in 1910

-- Actor Ellen Corby in 1911

-- Actor Colleen Dewhurst in 1924

-- Country blues singer Jimmy Rogers in 1924

-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926

-- TV producer Chuck Barris in 1929

-- Author Marion Zimmer Bradley in 1930

-- Author Larry McMurtry in 1936

-- Former Cuban President Raul Castro in 1931 (age 91)

-- Singer/songwriter Curtis Mayfield in 1942

-- Singer Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 71)

-- U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 71)

Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 64)

-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 55)

-- Comedic author John Hodgman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Jodie Whittaker in 1982 (age 40)

-- Tennis player Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI