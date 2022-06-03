Trending
June 3, 2022

Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will be honored at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Lopez, 52, will receive the Generation Award at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Generation Award is a lifetime achievement award celebrating actors "whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names."

Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock and Jamie Foxx.

Lopez has starred in such films as Selena, The Cell, The Wedding Planner and Hustlers. She also starred on the NBC series Shades of Blue and served as a judge on American Idol and World of Dance.

The singer and actress is the subject of the new Netflix documentary Halftime, which premieres June 14.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. Vanessa Hudgens will host the show, with Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney and other stars to present awards.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Best Movie, while the HBO series Euphoria follows with six nominations.

