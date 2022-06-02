Trending
June 2, 2022 / 11:59 PM / Updated at 12:16 AM

PlayStation State of Play: 'Resident Evil 4' remake, 'Final Fantasy 16' get release dates

By Connor Grott

June 2 (UPI) -- Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play event finally arrived Thursday and featured multiple major announcements, including the first look and release window for Final Fantasy 16 and the long-awaited reveal of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Final Fantasy 16's newest trailer gave players a brief glance at how combat will look in the upcoming title. The game's protagonist, Clive Rosfield, also was featured in the "Dominance" trailer, as well as some new details about the world of Valisthea.

In addition, the teaser focused on summons, showing battles with Titan, Shiva and Ifrit, among others.

"Hopefully with this preview, you all were able to get a better picture of what actual gameplay will entail -- namely, high-octane battles featuring our protagonist Clive Rosfield wielding a full arsenal of attacks unique to the game's many Eikons (summons)," producer Yoshida Naoki said in a PlayStation Blog post after the State of Play event.

"Not to mention epic clashes between the Eikons themselves that put you right in the action."

Final Fantasy 16 will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC in summer 2023, according to Square Enix. FF16 was first announced for PS5 in September.

Also at the showcase, Capcom officially announced the long-rumored remake of Resident Evil 4. The remake also will be coming to Xbox consoles and PC via Steam.

Capcom showed off a detailed cinematic trailer of the remake that was captured on PS5, and the developer also unveiled a release date of March 24, 2023.

According to a PlayStation Blog post published after the State of Play event, Resident Evil 4 will be a "reimagining" of the 2005 game's storyline with an aim to "achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game."

Capcom said the remake will include updated controls and graphical updates.

Alongside those announcements, Street Fighter 6's first gameplay trailer was shown, while Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales are set to arrive on PC later this year.

The latest State of Play also gave viewers an extended look at Horizon Call of the Mountain's gameplay, which is coming exclusively to PSVR2. A major update for Horizon Forbidden West also was announced and made available.

Other reveals included: The Callisto Protocol, Stray and Season: A Letter to the Future, among others.

