Mario greets guests at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

June 2 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced details of the upcoming ride Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge on Thursday. The ride is expected to open in 2023. Bowser's Challenge will be part of the park's Super Nintendo World. It will blend vehicles on a track with augmented reality effects. Advertisement

Based on the Nintendo video game in which characters from Super Mario Bros. race go-karts, the ride will be housed in Bowser's Castle. Universal Studios attendees will enter Super Nintendo World through a live-action "warp pipe" like those in Super Mario Bros.

Riders will wear augmented reality goggles that provide simulated environments they will recognize from the games. The ride is appropriate for all ages and riders will represent "Team Mario."

Super Nintendo World opens in 2023 and will include Mario merchandise. Universal Pictures will also release an animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination in April 2023.