June 2, 2022 / 10:06 AM

Rosie O'Donnell, new girlfriend Aimee go Instagram official

By Annie Martin
Rosie O'Donnell shared a first photo with her girlfriend, Aimee, while celebrating Pride Month. File Photo by Justin Alt/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell and her new girlfriend, Aimee, are making their relationship Instagram official.

The 60-year-old actress, comedian and television personality shared a first photo with Aimee on Wednesday while celebrating the beginning of Pride Month.

O'Donnell reposted an image that shows herself and Aimee smiling as Aimee embraces her.

Aimee captioned the original photo with "Happy PRIDE!!"

O'Donnell had hinted at a new relationship in a photo in May. The picture shows O'Donnell holding hands with someone while resting her hand on the person's leg.

"how's ur weekend? #spokane," she captioned the post.

O'Donnell was previously engaged to Elizabeth Rooney, from whom she split in 2019 after two years of dating.

Prior to her engagement, O'Donnell was married to Kelli Carpenter and to Michelle Rounds, who died of an apparent suicide in 2017.

O'Donnell has fie children, Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19, and Dakota, 9.

