Famous birthdays for June 2: Wayne Brady, Gary Bettman

Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Paramount Upfront on May 18 in New York City. The comedian turns 50 on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Leo XI in 1535

-- Martha Washington, the first U.S. first lady, in 1731

-- French writer Marquis de Sade in 1740

-- Pope St. Pius X in 1835

-- English novelist Thomas Hardy in 1840

-- English composer Edward Elgar in 1857

-- First lady Helen Taft in 1861

-- Actor/composer Max Showalter in 1917

-- Astronaut Charles "Pete" Conrad in 1930

-- Author Carol Shields in 1935

-- Actor Sally Kellerman in 1937

-- Drummer Charlie Watts 1941

-- Actor Stacy Keach in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Charles Haid in 1943 (age 79)

-- Composer/pianist Marvin Hamlisch in 1945

-- Actor Jerry Mathers in 1948 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Frank Rich in 1949 (age 73)

-- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 1952 (age 70)

-- Comedian Dana Carvey in 1955 (age 67)

-- TV personality Andy Cohen in 1968 (age 54)

-- Comedian Jo Koy, born Joseph Herbert, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Comedian Wayne Brady in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Wentworth Miller in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Zachary Quinto in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Dominic Cooper in 1978 (age 44)

-- First South Korean astronaut in space Yi Soyeon in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Justin Long in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Morena Baccarin in 1979 (age 43)

-- Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper/actor Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Madison Hu in 2002 (age 20)

-- Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor in 2003 (age 19)