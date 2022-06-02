Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for June 2: Wayne Brady, Gary Bettman

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for June 2: Wayne Brady, Gary Bettman
Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Paramount Upfront on May 18 in New York City. The comedian turns 50 on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Leo XI in 1535

-- Martha Washington, the first U.S. first lady, in 1731

-- French writer Marquis de Sade in 1740

-- Pope St. Pius X in 1835

-- English novelist Thomas Hardy in 1840

-- English composer Edward Elgar in 1857

-- First lady Helen Taft in 1861

-- Actor/composer Max Showalter in 1917

-- Astronaut Charles "Pete" Conrad in 1930

-- Author Carol Shields in 1935

-- Actor Sally Kellerman in 1937

-- Drummer Charlie Watts 1941

-- Actor Stacy Keach in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Charles Haid in 1943 (age 79)

-- Composer/pianist Marvin Hamlisch in 1945

-- Actor Jerry Mathers in 1948 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Frank Rich in 1949 (age 73)

-- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Advertisement

-- Comedian Dana Carvey in 1955 (age 67)

-- TV personality Andy Cohen in 1968 (age 54)

-- Comedian Jo Koy, born Joseph Herbert, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Comedian Wayne Brady in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Wentworth Miller in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Zachary Quinto in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Dominic Cooper in 1978 (age 44)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- First South Korean astronaut in space Yi Soyeon in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Justin Long in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Morena Baccarin in 1979 (age 43)

-- Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper/actor Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Madison Hu in 2002 (age 20)

-- Actor Jeremy Ray Taylor in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' begins production of Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' begins production of Season 3
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that its popular comedy-drama series "Emily in Paris" began production on Season 3.
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan welcome first child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan welcome first child
June 1 (UPI) -- "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child together.
Will Arnett to star in live-action comedy based on 'Twisted Metal' video game
TV // 8 hours ago
Will Arnett to star in live-action comedy based on 'Twisted Metal' video game
June 1 (UPI) -- Will Arnett will start in a live-action television adaptation of the video game Twisted Metal, streaming service Peacock announced Wednesday.
HBO renews 'Our Flag Means Death' for second season
TV // 10 hours ago
HBO renews 'Our Flag Means Death' for second season
June 1 (UPI) -- Network HBO is renewing the comedy "Our Flag Means Death" for a second season, the company said in a release issued by Warner Media Wednesday.
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
June 1 (UPI) -- Elvis Presley impersonators performing themed wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas, have been told they can no longer use the late musician's likeness, according to a report in the Las Vegas Journal.
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
Movies // 12 hours ago
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
June 1 (UPI) -- Writer and director Lena Dunham's newest creation, Sharp Stick, will be released in theaters July 29, independent distributor Utopia announced Wednesday.
'Wednesday' teaser introduces new 'Addams Family' Thing
TV // 13 hours ago
'Wednesday' teaser introduces new 'Addams Family' Thing
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for its series "Wednesday" on Wednesday." The teaser features Thing, the disembodied hand from "The Addams Family."
Amanda Peet joins 'Fatal Attraction' streaming series
TV // 13 hours ago
Amanda Peet joins 'Fatal Attraction' streaming series
June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Amanda Peet has joined the cast of its "Fatal Attraction" series. She will play the wife of the adulterer played by Joshua Jackson.
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
Music // 13 hours ago
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
June 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy shared a schedule for their EP "Checkmate" and dates for their first world tour.
'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' trailer: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish host Netflix series
TV // 13 hours ago
'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' trailer: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish host Netflix series
June 1 (UPI) -- "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," a new cooking competition show featuring Alton Brown, Kristen Kish and Mark Dacascos, is coming to Netflix in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan welcome first child
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan welcome first child
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement