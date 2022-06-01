Trending
June 1, 2022 / 3:41 PM

Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings

By Simon Druker
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
Elvis Presley impersonators who perform wedding ceremonies have been told they can no longer use the late musician’s likeness, according to a report in the Las Vegas Journal. File Photo by PRNews/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Elvis Presley impersonators performing themed wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas, have been told they can no longer use the late musician's likeness, according to a report in the Las Vegas Journal.

The report, published Tuesday cites a statement from Authentic Brands Group, which licenses Elvis Presley-related merchandise for his estate.

The New York-based branding company issued a cease-and-desist letter to several Las Vegas chapels, according to the story.

The company says the names "Elvis, "Elvis Presley," and his nickname, "The King of Rock and Roll" are all protected trademarks.

Several owners of wedding chapels in Sin City say the timing of the announcement couldn't be worse, as the hospitality industry attempts to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This couldn't hit at a worse time. It's not a good thing," Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said in an interview with The Journal.

"It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood."

Authentic Brands Group also manages licensing for the estates of Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali, as well as for retired soccer legend David Beckham and former pro golfer Greg Norman.

The company announced Thursday the release of its Elvis On-Chain, a digital keychain that is part of its Elvis metaverse.

Interest in Presley, who died in 1977, has remained high over the years.

Director Baz Luhrmann's biographical movie Elvis debuted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and will be released in the United States on June 24.

The movie stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge, with Butler playing The King of Rock and Roll.

Latest Headlines

Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
Movies // 2 hours ago
Lena Dunham's 'Sharp Stick' set for initial release in late July
June 1 (UPI) -- Writer and director Lena Dunham's newest creation, Sharp Stick, will be released in theaters July 29, independent distributor Utopia announced Wednesday.
'Wednesday' teaser introduces new 'Addams Family' Thing
TV // 2 hours ago
'Wednesday' teaser introduces new 'Addams Family' Thing
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for its series "Wednesday" on Wednesday." The teaser features Thing, the disembodied hand from "The Addams Family."
Amanda Peet joins 'Fatal Attraction' streaming series
TV // 3 hours ago
Amanda Peet joins 'Fatal Attraction' streaming series
June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Amanda Peet has joined the cast of its "Fatal Attraction" series. She will play the wife of the adulterer played by Joshua Jackson.
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
Music // 3 hours ago
Itzy to release new EP 'Checkmate' in July
June 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy shared a schedule for their EP "Checkmate" and dates for their first world tour.
'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' trailer: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish host Netflix series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' trailer: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish host Netflix series
June 1 (UPI) -- "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," a new cooking competition show featuring Alton Brown, Kristen Kish and Mark Dacascos, is coming to Netflix in June.
Disney releases trailer for 'Trevor: The Musical' as part of Pride Collection
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Disney releases trailer for 'Trevor: The Musical' as part of Pride Collection
June 1 (UPI) -- Disney released a trailer Wednesday, for the film version of "Trevor: The Musical," based on the off-Broadway production.
Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Angourie Rice plots against Gaten Matarazzo in 'Honor Society'
June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the summer premiere of the movie "Honor Society" on Wednesday, with a set of photos of stars Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo and more.
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting second child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting second child
June 1 (UPI) -- "The Hills" couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child after fertility struggles.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs release video for first new song in nine years
Music // 4 hours ago
Yeah Yeah Yeahs release video for first new song in nine years
June 1 (UPI) -- American indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs released a music video Wednesday for the band's first new song in nine years.
'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Movies // 4 hours ago
'The Suicide Squad' actress Daniela Melchior joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
June 1 (UPI) -- Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher 2 in "The Suicide Squad," will appear in the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
