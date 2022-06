Drew Scott (R) and his wife, Linda Phan, attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child together. Scott and Phan revealed their child's arrival -- a baby boy named Parker James Scott -- with an Instagram post Wednesday. The couple shared that their son was born on their fourth wedding anniversary on May 12. Advertisement

The 44-year-old Scott captioned the photo of the whole family's hands: "Our lives are forever changed. Welcome to the world Parker James."

The HGTV star and his wife announced in December that they were expecting their first child together. Scott and Phan were informed of the pregnancy in August 2021 after a long fertility journey.

Advertisement

"It has been an adventure to get here," Scott and Phan wrote on Instagram at the time. "We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way.

"When we first started down this path, we quickly felt so appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and family and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable."

Scott and Phan married in May 2018 and have been together for 12 years.

Scott and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, rose to fame on the W Network/HGTV Canada home renovation series Property Brothers.