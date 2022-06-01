Trending
Entertainment News
June 1, 2022 / 9:42 AM

Mama June marries Justin Stroud at courthouse wedding

By Annie Martin

June 1 (UPI) -- June "Mama June" Shannon is a married woman.

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Shannon, 42, secretly married her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, at a courthouse wedding in March.

Shannon and Stroud married March 23 in Georgia, a deputy clerk for the Wilkinson County court office confirmed to E! News.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news.

Shannon and Stroud were first linked in January after they were spotted holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles.

Shannon told Us Weekly in May that she's happier than ever after years of ups and downs.

"The guy that I'm with now that I've been with for a minute, he's just kind of starting to put the broken pieces back together," the star said.

"I have finally found who June Shannon is after 42 years," she added. "I didn't really know who I was. I was just going about life, just like a lot of us honestly do, and just dealing with whatever."

Shannon previously dated Geno Doak. Shannon was sentenced to 100 hours of community service in April 2021 after she and Doak were arrested and charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in 2019.

Shannon told E! News in May that Stroud is also a recovering addict and has helped and supported her in her recovery.

Shannon has four daughters, Lauryn "Pumpkin," Jessica "Chubbs," Anna "Chickadee" and Alana "Honey Boo Boo," with previous partners. She and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting' Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation 'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star

