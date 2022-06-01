Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'

1/3

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma for the first time after her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, welcomed a baby boy. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the birth of her first grandchild. The 68-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael. Advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford shared a photo of Cody and Erika Gifford with their son at the hospital.

"My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!" she captioned the post.

Erika Gifford posted the same photo on her own account and said baby Frank was born Tuesday.

"Best day of our lives. At a whopping 8lbs 7oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, 'Frankie' has changed our lives forever. We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God's most precious gift," the new mom wrote.

"Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He's so SO cute and we can't get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil' guy. We are sincerely obsessed," she said.

Erika Gifford said they named their son after Cody Gifford's late dad, Frank Gifford, and her late uncle Michael.

"Frank 'Frankie' after C's pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means 'gift of God,'" she wrote. "Two strong men -- gone but never forgotten."

Cody Gifford and Erika Gifford in September 2020. The couple announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

"I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don't care which. So so happy for you both, @ErikaMarieBrown & @CodyNGifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!" Kathie Lee Gifford tweeted at the time.

I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don't care which. So so happy for you both, @ErikaMarieBrown & @CodyNGifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God! pic.twitter.com/gIVIkIhqL1— Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) December 13, 2021

Kathie Lee Gifford is known for hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and Today. She also has a daughter, Cassidy Gifford, 28, with her late husband.