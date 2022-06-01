Trending
June 1, 2022 / 12:36 PM

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting second child

By Annie Martin
Heidi Montag (R) and Spencer Pratt (C), pictured with son Gunner, are expecting their second child after fertility struggles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have another baby on the way.

The television personalities announced Wednesday that they are expecting their second child.

Montag and Pratt said in an interview with Us Weekly that they learned of Montag's pregnancy after experiencing fertility struggles.

"This whole experience has definitely added another layer to our relationship and marriage," Montag said.

"After all we've been through, I really consider this our miracle baby. I think every baby is a miracle baby," she added.

Montag confirmed her pregnancy to People.

Montag and Pratt married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child, son Gunner Stone, in October 2017.

Montag said on Gunner's first birthday in October 2018 that her son's first year was "the most amazing and most challenging year" of her entire life.

"It's just been so great, every moment," she added. "I can't believe he's already one!"

Montag and Pratt came to fame on the MTV reality series The Hills. The couple later starred on the reboot The Hills: New Beginnings, which was canceled in January after two seasons.

MTV said in May that it is developing The Hills: Next Gen, a reboot of The Hills featuring a new cast.

