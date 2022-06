Famous birthdays for June 1: Ronnie Wood, Jonathan Pryce

1/4

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood entertains the fans during the opening set of their No Filter Tour Concert at the Dome At America's Center in St. Louis on September 26. The rocker turns 75 on June 1. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include: Advertisement

-- Jacques Marquette, Jesuit priest/French explorer of the Mississippi, in 1637

-- Mormon leader Brigham Young in 1801

-- Actor Frank Morgan in 1890

-- Actor Marilyn Monroe in 1926

-- Actor Andy Griffith in 1926

-- Actor Edward Woodward in 1930

-- Singer Pat Boone in 1934 (age 88)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Novelist Colleen McCullough in 1937

-- Actor Morgan Freeman in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Cleavon Little in 1939

-- Actor Rene Auberjonois in 1940

-- Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Jonathan Pryce in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI

-- Musician Ronnie Wood in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Diana Canova in 1953 (age 69)

-- Singer Ronnie Dunn in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Lisa Hartman Black in 1956 (age 66)

-- Comedian/actor Mark Curry in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Teri Polo in 1969 (age 53)

-- Model Heidi Klum in 1973 (age 49)

Heidi Klum attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Alanis Morissette in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Sarah Wayne Callies in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Amy Schumer in 1981 (age 41)

-- Singer Brandi Carlile in 1981 (age 41)

-- Comedian Nikki Glaser in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Tom Holland in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Willow Shields in 2000 (age 22)