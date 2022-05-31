Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 31, 2022 / 11:16 PM

'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser

By Connor Grott

May 31 (UPI) -- Sega on Tuesday released the first gameplay teaser trailer for Sonic Frontiers, the upcoming open-world Sonic the Hedgehog video game.

The new gameplay footage was revealed on Twitter, showing Sonic sprinting across the lush fields of the Starfall Islands and running on a giant cybernetic hamster wheel.

Advertisement

The teaser also showed Sonic grinding rails along a cliffside and fighting small and large robotic enemies in an expansive world that resembles The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

After being teased last summer, Sonic Frontiers was officially announced in December, promising a "huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike."

The highly anticipated game was initially scheduled to launch last year in celebration of Sonic's 30th anniversary. The title is now set to launch alongside multiple remakes and spin-offs of Sega games this year.

Advertisement

Sonic Frontiers, which will be the first game in the franchise to feature open-world gameplay, is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC in late 2022.

Read More

'PUBG Mobile' announces crossover with 'The Boys' 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date

Latest Headlines

'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Stranger Things' stars to present at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Stranger Things' stars to present at MTV Movie & TV Awards
May 31 (UPI) -- MTV announced presenters for its MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Tuesday. Presenters include stars of "Top Gun: Maverick," "Stranger Things," "Selling the OC" and more.
'Big Brother' Season 24, 'The Challenge: USA' premiere July 6 on CBS
TV // 7 hours ago
'Big Brother' Season 24, 'The Challenge: USA' premiere July 6 on CBS
May 31 (UPI) -- CBS announced the summer premieres of "Big Brother" and "The Challenge: USA," both on July 6.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
TV // 10 hours ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
May 31 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty," a new series based on the Jenny Han novel, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in June.
'Better Call Saul' midseason finale set ratings, social media records
TV // 9 hours ago
'Better Call Saul' midseason finale set ratings, social media records
May 31 (UPI) -- AMC announced ratings and social media statistics for the midseason finale of "Better Call Saul" on Tuesday.
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Music // 10 hours ago
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
May 31 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona will perform across the United States on their "Loonatheworld" world tour.
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
Movies // 10 hours ago
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda reunite in 'Book Club 2' photo
May 31 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are back together in a first-look photo for "Book Club 2 - The Next Chapter."
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
Music // 10 hours ago
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
May 31 (UPI) -- Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts after it was featured in the Season 4 premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things."
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
TV // 11 hours ago
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
May 31 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Fleabag" actor Brett Gelman has joined the Showtime and Channel 4 comedy series "Entitled."
'PUBG Mobile' announces crossover with 'The Boys'
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'PUBG Mobile' announces crossover with 'The Boys'
May 31 (UPI) -- Free-to-play battle royale video game "PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile," also known as "PUBG Mobile," has announced a crossover with Amazon's "The Boys."
'The Office': BBC Studios, MBC Studios team up on Arabic remake
TV // 11 hours ago
'The Office': BBC Studios, MBC Studios team up on Arabic remake
May 31 (UPI) -- "Al Maktab," an Arabic-language adaptation of "The Office," is in the works at BBC Studios and MBC Studios.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement