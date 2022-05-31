'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser

May 31 (UPI) -- Sega on Tuesday released the first gameplay teaser trailer for Sonic Frontiers, the upcoming open-world Sonic the Hedgehog video game.

The new gameplay footage was revealed on Twitter, showing Sonic sprinting across the lush fields of the Starfall Islands and running on a giant cybernetic hamster wheel.

Advertisement

The teaser also showed Sonic grinding rails along a cliffside and fighting small and large robotic enemies in an expansive world that resembles The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Enjoy this small preview of Sonic Frontiers, and tune in all June long for the @IGN First cover story for more world-exclusive reveals! pic.twitter.com/iZhaFtSwio— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 31, 2022

After being teased last summer, Sonic Frontiers was officially announced in December, promising a "huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike."

The highly anticipated game was initially scheduled to launch last year in celebration of Sonic's 30th anniversary. The title is now set to launch alongside multiple remakes and spin-offs of Sega games this year.

Advertisement

Sonic Frontiers, which will be the first game in the franchise to feature open-world gameplay, is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC in late 2022.