Glen Powell will present at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- MTV announced the list of presenters at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Tuesday. The lineup includes multiple stars of Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and Selling The OC. Top Gun: Maverick stars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis will present at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Stranger Things presenters include Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery and Joseph Quinn. Advertisement

Additional presenters include Awkwafina, Jenny Ortega, Chris Evans, Lana Condor, Sydney Sweeney and more. DJ D-Nice will perform at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

Unscripted will also feature exclusive clips from Selling The OC and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club.

Selling the OC stars Alex Hall, Brandi Marshall and Tyler Stanaland will also present at Unscripted. Ex Wives Club stars Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong will also present among other Real Housewives edition stars and other reality TV personalities.

Both shows air live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m EDT/5 p.m. PDT.