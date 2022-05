1/5

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are expecting their second child together. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- NFL star Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife, Brittany Matthews, have announced that they are expecting their second child together. "Round 2!" the couple said on Instagram Monday alongside photos of themselves and their 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye announcing that Matthews is pregnant. Advertisement

Sterling is photographed holding up a sign that reads "Big sister duties coming soon."

A second photo features Mahomes and Matthews holding an ultrasound image.

The NFL quarterback and Matthews met in high school and got married in March during a ceremony in Hawaii.

