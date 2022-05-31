Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 31, 2022 / 12:10 PM

'PUBG Mobile' announces crossover with 'The Boys'

By Wade Sheridan

May 31 (UPI) -- Free-to-play battle royale video game PlayUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, also known as PUBG Mobile, has announced a crossover with Amazon's The Boys.

"Peace and quiet? Not a chance! To celebrate the launch of The Boys Season 3 on @PrimeVideo, PUBG Mobile is bringing some diabolically fun @TheBoysTV content and events beginning on June 3! Stay tuned for details!" PUBG Mobile said onTwitter Tuesday alongside a teaser trailer.

Advertisement

The clip features a news report about Wall Street with Homelander making an apperance.

The crossover will include The Boys-themed items and outfits coming to the game along with a new event titled Supe Spree, which begins on June 8.

The event will involve players joining Billy Butcher to investigate a series of grisly murders. Players who complete the event will receive a Billy Butcher outfit.

Weekly challenges themed around The Boys will also take place in PUBG Mobile through July 3.

The Boys Season 3 is coming to Amazon Prime Video on June 3.

Read More

PlayStation sets new State of Play presentation for Thursday 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
Music // 2 minutes ago
Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' tops iTunes charts due to 'Stranger Things'
May 31 (UPI) -- Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" has hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts after it was featured in the Season 4 premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things."
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
May 31 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Fleabag" actor Brett Gelman has joined the Showtime and Channel 4 comedy series "Entitled."
'The Office': BBC Studios, MBC Studios team up on Arabic remake
TV // 47 minutes ago
'The Office': BBC Studios, MBC Studios team up on Arabic remake
May 31 (UPI) -- "Al Maktab," an Arabic-language adaptation of "The Office," is in the works at BBC Studios and MBC Studios.
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Movies // 1 hour ago
Rachel Zegler to play Lucy Gray Baird in 'Hunger Games' prequel
May 31 (UPI) -- "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler will star with Tom Blyth in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
May 31 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared family photos from their son Dylan's graduation ceremony at Brown University.
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Maestro' photos: Bradley Cooper plays conductor Leonard Bernstein
May 31 (UPI) -- "Maestro," a new film directed by and starring Bradley Cooper as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, is coming to Netflix.
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer: Tom Hanks wishes upon a star
May 31 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio," a live-action remake of Disney's 1940 animated movie, is coming to Disney+ in September.
Reports: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff are engaged
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff are engaged
May 31 (UPI) -- "Maid" actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff reportedly got engaged after about a year of dating.
Disney+ Day to return in September
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Disney+ Day to return in September
May 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ Day, a fan event featuring new content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more on Disney+, will take place in September ahead of D23 Expo.
NFL star Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews expecting second child
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
NFL star Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews expecting second child
May 31 (UPI) -- NFL star Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife, Brittany Matthews, have announced that they are expecting their second child together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement