Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation

May 31 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are celebrating their son Dylan's college graduation.
The 77-year-old actor and 52-year-old actress shared family photos from the graduation ceremony Monday at Brown University.
Zeta-Jones posted a photo of herself embracing Dylan, 21, who wore his cap and gown.
"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words," she captioned the post.
Douglas also shared a photo that shows Dylan showing off his diploma.
"One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" Douglas wrote.
In addition, Zeta-Jones reposted a photo on Instagram Stories that shows Dylan with his sister, Carys, 19.
"sis with her bro," Zeta-Jones captioned the post. "I am so proud of you! @dylan__douglas."
Zeta-Jones posted in September 2018 while sending Dylan off to college.
"Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life," she said at the time.
Douglas also has a son, Cameron, 43, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.