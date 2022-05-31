Trending
Entertainment News
May 31, 2022 / 11:02 AM

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation

By Annie Martin
Michael Douglas (R) and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared family photos from their son Dylan's graduation ceremony at Brown University. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are celebrating their son Dylan's college graduation.

The 77-year-old actor and 52-year-old actress shared family photos from the graduation ceremony Monday at Brown University.

Zeta-Jones posted a photo of herself embracing Dylan, 21, who wore his cap and gown.

"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words," she captioned the post.

Douglas also shared a photo that shows Dylan showing off his diploma.

"One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" Douglas wrote.

In addition, Zeta-Jones reposted a photo on Instagram Stories that shows Dylan with his sister, Carys, 19.

"sis with her bro," Zeta-Jones captioned the post. "I am so proud of you! @dylan__douglas."

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared family photos from their son Dylan's graduation ceremony at Brown University. Photo by catherinezetajones/Instagram Stories

Zeta-Jones posted in September 2018 while sending Dylan off to college.

"Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life," she said at the time.

Douglas also has a son, Cameron, 43, with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

