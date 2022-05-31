Reports: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff are engaged

1/5

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff reportedly got engaged after about a year of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff are engaged to be married. People reported Monday that Qualley, 27, and Antonoff, 38, recently got engaged after about a year of dating. Advertisement

E! News confirmed the engagement.

Page Six said Qualley was wearing a diamond ring on her left hand while promoting her film Stars at Noon at the Cannes Film Festival last week.

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, and Antonoff were first linked in August 2021 after they were spotted kissing in New York.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics' Choice Awards in March.

Qualley previously dated actor Shia LaBeouf, while Antonoff had a longtime relationship with actress Lena Dunham.

Qualley is known for the series The Leftovers, Fosse/Verdon and Maid. Antonoff is a music producer who also performs with the band Bleachers.