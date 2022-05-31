Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated May 31, 2018 at 2:11 PM

Famous birthdays for May 31: Archie Panjabi, Azealia Banks

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for May 31: Archie Panjabi, Azealia Banks
Archie Panjabi attends the premiere of "San Andreas" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 26, 2015. The actor turns 50 on May 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Genghis Khan, leader of the Mongol Empire, in 1162

-- Poet Walt Whitman in 1819

-- Surgeon William Mayo, founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1819

-- Pope Pius XI in 1857

-- Radio humorist Fred Allen in 1894

-- Clergyman/author Norman Vincent Peale in 1898

-- Actor Don Ameche in 1908

-- Actor Denholm Elliott in 1922

-- Artist Ellsworth Kelly in 1923

-- Prince Ranier of Monaco in 1923

-- Actor/director Clint Eastwood in 1930 (age 92)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.

-- Folk singer Peter Yarrow in 1938 (age 84)

-- Country singer Johnny Paycheck in 1938

-- British human rights activist Terry Waite in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Sharon Gless in 1943 (age 79)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Namath in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- British rock musician John Bonham in 1948

Advertisement

-- Actor Tom Berenger in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Gregory Harrison in 1950 (age 72)

-- Comedian/actor/writer Chris Elliott in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Lea Thompson in 1961 (age 61)

-- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor/model Brooke Shields in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Archie Panjabi in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Colin Farrell in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Actor Eric Christian Olsen in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Yael Grobglas in 1984 (age 38)

-- Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, born Juaquin James Malphurs, in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Phillipa Soo in 1990 (age 32)

-- Rapper Azealia Banks in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Normani Hamilton in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
TV // 47 minutes ago
Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- "Tom Swift" star Tian Richards said the CW adaptation of the Edward Stratemeyer books updates them with themes relevant to Black and LGBTQ characters and viewers.
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
May 30 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" shattered Memorial Day weekend box office records with $156 million in ticket sales, giving actor Tom Cruise, 59, a career-first $100 million weekend opening.
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
TV // 19 hours ago
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
May 30 (UPI) -- Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin and Samuel Anderson are set to star in "Red Rose," an original, eight-part British horror series for the BBC and Netflix.
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
May 30 (UPI) -- The eldest daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced on social media that she will be known as Ava Raine when she wrestles with the WWE.
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
Music // 19 hours ago
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
May 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Snoop Dogg has announced that "unforseen scheduling conflicts" have forced him to cancel all upcoming non-U.S. concert tour dates for the rest of the year.
Alycia Debnam-Carey calls 'Fear the Walking Dead' exit 'bittersweet'
TV // 19 hours ago
Alycia Debnam-Carey calls 'Fear the Walking Dead' exit 'bittersweet'
May 30 (UPI) -- Original cast member Alycia Debnam-Carey has left "Fear the Walking Dead" after seven seasons.
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
Movies // 21 hours ago
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (UPI) -- "Crimes of the Future" shows writer/director David Cronenberg taking his interest in the merging of biology, technology and sexuality to the next level.
Famous birthdays for May 30: Cee-Lo Green, Duncan Jones
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for May 30: Cee-Lo Green, Duncan Jones
May 30 (UPI) -- Singer Cee-Lo Green turns 48 and director Duncan Jones turns 51, among the famous birthdays for May 30.
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
Movies // 1 day ago
'Top Gun' tops North American box office with $124 million
May 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $124 million in receipts in its debut weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Dove Cameron remembers late Cameron Boyce on his 23rd birthday
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Dove Cameron remembers late Cameron Boyce on his 23rd birthday
May 29 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Dove Cameron remembered her late "Descendants" co-star Cameron Boyce with a touching Instagram post on his 23rd birthday this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals new WWE name
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
Snoop Dogg cancels European concert tour dates
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
'Top Gun' sequel breaks Memorial Day weekend record with $156 million
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
Movie review: 'Crimes of the Future' makes discomfort intriguing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement