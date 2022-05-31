Trending
May 31, 2022 / 11:59 PM

'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84

By Connor Grott
Charles Siebert died May 1 of COVID-19-related pneumonia. Photo courtesy of Charles Siebert/Wikimedia Commons

May 31 (UPI) -- Charles Siebert, the actor who portrayed the pompous Dr. Stanley Riverside II on all seven seasons of the CBS medical drama series Trapper John, M.D., has died. He was 84.

Siebert died May 1 at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center because of COVID-19-related pneumonia, his daughter, Gillian Bozanic, told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Siebert's death also was confirmed in a statement on the official website of the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa, Calif., where Siebert frequently appeared.

"He was generous to his castmates, had an engaging sense of humor, a wealth of experience and pure, unadulterated talent capable of delivering towering, unforgettable performances," the playhouse said in a statement. "Charlie will be greatly missed, but forever celebrated, by Playhouse patrons and the artists who were fortunate enough to be in his presence."

Siebert was best known for his role on Trapper John, M.D., which also led into his TV directing career. He also appeared in films such as The Other Side of Midnight (1977), Blue Sunshine (1977), Coma (1978), Norman Jewison's ... And Justice for All (1979), All Night Long (1981), White Water Summer (1987) and Eight Men Out (1988).

In addition, Siebert played Helen Keller's father in NBC's 1979 telefilm The Miracle Worker.

He later focused on directing and went on to helm episodes of other shows like Knots Landing, Pacific Blue, Silk Stalkings, Pensacola: Wings of Gold, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess through 2001.

Born March 9, 1938, in Kenosha, Wis., Siebert is survived by his wife, Kristine, his children, Gillian and Christopher, and stepchildren, Kristina, Max and Jeremy.

Siebert was predeceased by his first wife, Catherine, and son Charlie Jr., a popular musician in the Bay Area who died in 2020.

