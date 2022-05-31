Advertisement
May 31, 2022 / 7:09 AM

Bo Burnham releases unused footage from Netflix special 'Inside'

By Wade Sheridan
Bo Burnham has released over an hour of unseen footage from his Netflix special "Inside." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Bo Burnham has released over an hour of deleted scenes from his 2021 Netflix special titled Inside.

The comedian edited the unused footage together and released it for free onto his YouTube channel on Memorial Day.

"A year ago today, I released a special called Inside. I've spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn't end up using," Burnham said on Twitter.

"It will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it," he continued.

The video is titled The Inside Outtakes and comes in at 63 minutes long. The original Inside had a run time of 83 minutes.

Burnham wrote and directed Inside, which was filmed inside his own home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The special won three Creative Arts Emmy awards.

