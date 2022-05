1/2

Simone Johnson has announced her WWE wrestling name will be Ava Raine. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The eldest daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has announced on social media that she will be known as Ava Raine when she wrestles with the WWE. On Sunday, she addressed criticism from Twitter users who thought she should have chosen a name that would directly link her to her father's WWE legacy. Advertisement

"i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i'll mention this but i don't understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family," she tweeted.

"I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway."

Johnson, 20, started professional wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando in 2020.

At the time, her dad wrote on Instagram: "Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."

Simone Johnson will be the company's first fourth-generation performer, following in the footsteps of father Dwayne Johnson, grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter Maivia.