May 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 30: Cee-Lo Green, Duncan Jones

By UPI Staff
Cee Lo Green performs at the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on November 26, 2017. The singer turns 48 on May 30. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846

-- Film director Howard Hawks in 1896

-- Voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908

-- Band leader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909

-- Restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918

-- Christine Jorgensen, author/first person to undergo successful sex-change operation, in 1926

-- Actor Clint Walker in 1927

-- Actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 86)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939

-- NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943

-- Actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 64)

-- Publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 60)

-- First British astronaut Helen Sharman in 1963 (age 59)

-- Country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 58)

-- Musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 51)

-- Director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 48)

-- Businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 47)

-- Soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 22)

