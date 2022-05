Famous birthdays for May 30: Cee-Lo Green, Duncan Jones

1/3

Cee Lo Green performs at the 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on November 26, 2017. The singer turns 48 on May 30. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include:

-- Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846

-- Film director Howard Hawks in 1896

-- Voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908

-- Band leader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909

-- Restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918

-- Christine Jorgensen, author/first person to undergo successful sex-change operation, in 1926

-- Actor Clint Walker in 1927

-- Actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 86)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939

-- NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943

-- Actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 64)

-- Publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 60)

-- First British astronaut Helen Sharman in 1963 (age 59)

-- Country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 58)

-- Musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 51)

-- Director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 48)

-- Businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 47)

-- Soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 42)

-- Model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 22)