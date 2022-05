1/4

Dove Cameron attends the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Dove Cameron remembered her late Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce with a touching Instagram post on his 23rd birthday this weekend. The 26-year-old actress shared a brief black and white video of her reaching for Boyce's hand and him taking and holding it during a press conference with their castmates. Advertisement

"Somewhere unnamed, these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as i remember them 'then,'" Cameron said of Boyce.

"You are here, still. we feel you, still. i will love you, unchangingly, just like this. happy birthday."

The post has gotten nearly 1.4 million "likes" since Cameron posted it Saturday.

Boyce died in his sleep from a seizure in July 2019. He was 20.

He starred as Luke in the sitcom Jessie and played Carlos in the Descendants TV movie franchise. His other credits include Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.