May 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 29: Laverne Cox, Mel B

By UPI Staff
Laverne Cox attends the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on May 6. The actor turns 50 on May 29. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- King Charles II of England in 1630

-- Patriot Patrick Henry in 1736

-- Ebenezer Butterick, inventor of the tissue paper dress pattern, in 1826

-- English novelist G.K. Chesterton in 1874

-- Entertainer Bob Hope in 1903

-- Writer T.H. White in 1906

-- John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, in 1917

-- Physicist Peter Higgs in 1929 (age 93)

-- Actor Anthony Geary in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer Rebbie Jackson in 1950 (age 72)

-- Musician Danny Elfman in 1953 (age 69)

-- Singer La Toya Jackson in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Annette Bening in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Rupert Everett in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Adrian Paul in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Melissa Etheridge in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor/singer Lisa Whelchel in 1963 (age 59)

-- Musician Noel Gallagher in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Laverne Cox in 1972 (age 50)

-- Comedian Daniel Tosh in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Mel B, born Melanie Brown, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Basketball player Carmelo Anthony in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Noah Reid in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Riley Keough in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Gregg Sulkin in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Maika Monroe in 1993 (age 29)

Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening get rich in 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' trailer Laverne Cox celebrates launch of her own Barbie doll: 'I am so honored'

