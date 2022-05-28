Busy Philipps announces she has been separated from Marc Silverstein since 2021

1/3

Busy Philipps has announced she is separated from her husband, Marc Silverstein. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Dawson's Creek and Cougar Town actress Busy Philipps announced Friday that she has been separated from her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein, since February 2021. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Advertisement

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," Philipps told Caissie St. Onge, co-host of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best.

"We couldn't even think about putting one of those statements out. It made us sick, both of us, truly ill," she added in the Friday episode. "You can only do what's right for you and your family, whether or not you have a public-facing life or you just post on Facebook or whatever."

Philipps, 42, shares children Birdie, 13, and Cricket, 8, with Silverstein, 50.